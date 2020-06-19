Mark Hamill to Headline Joe Biden’s $100,000 Per Person Virtual Fundraiser

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill will headline a virtual fundraiser for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden later this month, as his campaign steps up its efforts to build its war chest ahead of the presidential election.

According to the event invitation, Hamill will moderate the “virtual conversation about hope and democracy.” Tickets for the event start at $500 per person and rise to a whopping $100,000 for those who want to be listed as co-chairs. All proceeds will go toward the Biden campaign, the Democratic National Committee (DNC), and state parties.

Hamill, who is best known for playing the role of Jedi Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, is one of Hollywood’s most prominent Democratic Party activists. He has previously suggested that Trump is worse than Darth Vader, the franchise’s most famous villain who serves as the chief enforcer for the Galatic Empire.

In February, Hamill was pushing for Joe Biden to pick Michelle Obama as his vice-presidential nominee, although the possibility has been effectively ruled out as he looks to alternatives like Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

Next week, Biden plans to raise money with former President Barack Obama, who will headline what is billed as a “grassroots” fundraiser with tickets starting at just $15 per person. On June 29th, Biden will also host a virtual reception with his wife Jill Biden, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Tony Coehlo, and actress Lynda Carter. The event is intended to mark the 30th anniversary of the passing of the Americans With Disabilities Act.

Earlier this week, the Biden campaign announced that the Biden Victory Fund had raised $80.8 million in May, an impressive figure given that all events have taken place online because of the Chinese coronavirus. However, this has also had the positive effect of saving money normally spent on venues, entertainment, and travel costs.

