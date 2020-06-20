Video: Comedian D.L. Hughley Collapses On Stage in Nashville

Actor and comedian D.L. Hughley shocked the audience as he collapsed while in the middle of his set on-stage at a comedy club in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday night.

Hughley was mid-sentence at Zanies Nashville Comedy Club when he unexpectedly paused and started to lean on his stool while staffers rushed to the stage to assist him — moments before he collapsed onto the floor of the stage.

Watch below:

DL Hughley passed out during his stand-up show at Zanies Nashville tonight. Prayers up for him! pic.twitter.com/qoE1CzbqHf — Brooks Golightly (@brooklynluv) June 20, 2020

“Everybody just stay calm, we got it all under control,” an announcer could be heard saying while three individuals dragged Hughley out of the venue, the audience stuck in a state of silence and shock. A purported member of the audience caught the incident on video and posted it to social media.

“DL Hughley passed out during his stand-up show at Zanies Nashville tonight. Prayers up for him!” said the Twitter user. “DL Hughley is ok. I just spoke to him,” tweeted YouTube journalist DJ Vlad at 12:55 a.m. EST.

DJ Vlad said, early Saturday, that he’d spoke with Hughley and said the former CNN host was “ok.”

DL Hughley is ok. I just spoke to him. — DJ Vlad – VladTV.com (@djvlad) June 20, 2020

Hughley was performing in front of a sold out crowd when he collapsed at around 11:00 p.m., according to a report by TMZ. Zanies Nashville Comedy Club had recently re-opened on May 15 after being shut down due to lockdown measures implemented in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The club re-opened with reduced ticket sales in an effort to keep audience members “socially distant” while they watch performances, reports The Grio.

