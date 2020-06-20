Hollywood Heckles Trump Over Tulsa Rally Crowd Size: ‘They’re Social Distancing After All’

Hollywood celebrities heckled President Donald Trump over the size of the crowd of his Tulsa rally, pointing out empty seats that the Trump campaign blamed on intimidation tactics by the mainstream media and radical left-wing protestors.

President Trump returned to the campaign trail on Saturday with his first rally since the Chinese coronavirus swept the globe. But media reports from the rally at the Bank of Oklahoma Center in Tulsa showed unfilled seats in the higher sections of the arena — an unheard of phenomenon at Trump rallies, which typically draw overflow crowds.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale cited radical protestors and a full week of “apocalyptic media coverage.”

In the days leading up to the Tulsa event, the mainstream media portrayed the rally as a potential coronavirus “super spreader” event. Many of the same outlets failing to level the same criticism at the Black Lives Matter protests and riots that saw thousands of people crammed together on city streets.

Radical leftist protesters descended on the BOK Center on Saturday, with some video reports appearing to show protestors verbally harassing Trump supporters and calling them racists.

Get Out filmmaker Jordan Peele made fun of Trump rally attendees, joking that “they’re social distancing after all.”

Looks like they’re social distancing after all! — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) June 21, 2020

Professional Trump antagonist Rosie O’Donnell was ecstatic about the empty seats. “Love it,” she tweeted.

Actress Mia Farrow made a sarcastic remark about the outdoor crowds.

Thats the “overflow crowd”Trump was going talk to outside. https://t.co/afoXToiAZb — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) June 20, 2020

Filmmaker Judd Apatow made the unsupported claim that President Trump “doesn’t care about human life — just his own.”

If he didn’t want his supporters to die of Covid 19 instead of taking down the outside stage because attendance is low he would have held his smaller rally outside. But he doesn’t care about human life— just his own. https://t.co/iOWQaS9W7F — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) June 21, 2020

Jeffrey Wright called the president “Archie Bunker.”

Maybe he meant one million pathogens? But not like Archie Bunker to low ball. https://t.co/9XwDS9x69Z pic.twitter.com/arhpv7XjxW — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) June 20, 2020

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill mocked Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, claiming that he is lying.

Soon-to-be ex-campaign manager releases statement blaming radical protesters-apocalyptic media coverage that interfered w/ supporters-"They even blocked access to metal detectors preventing people from entering" #Wahh!😭Lies instantly debunked because it's all on film #EpicFail https://t.co/VQ1ig6TqFj — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 21, 2020

Selma filmmaker Ava DuVernay mocked the “silent majority” of Trump supporters.

Happening now in #Tulsa at Trump MAGA outdoor stage. A lot of silent. Not much majority. https://t.co/a52ZtyLd9s pic.twitter.com/vFIdM11TR5 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 20, 2020

Comedian Patton Oswalt also jumped onto the Hollywood pile-on.

PUPPET SHOW AND TRUMP RALLY https://t.co/jbnvK1mIEg — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 20, 2020

Actor Josh Gad relished the site of empty seats at the Trump rally.

Breaking my twitter quarantine to retweet this gem https://t.co/G3PBteskhq — Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 21, 2020

Two and a Half Men actor Jon Cryer also mocked Brad Parscale.

Pics or it didn’t happen. https://t.co/rWwX1nCLvZ — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) June 21, 2020

Star Trek star George Takei claimed that Brad Parscale — whose name he misspelled — was duped by “TikTok teens” who registered for tickets but never showed. But the actor didn’t provide evidence backing up his claim.

The digital brains behind Trump’s campaign, Brad Pascarle, got punked by an army of TikTok teens who registered for tickets to Trump’s rally but never showed. That’s why he thought they’d gotten one million to sign up, but the stadium is half empty. You got schooled, Pascarle. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 21, 2020

Actor Adam Goldberg have a virtual high-five to CNN’s coverage of the rally size.

Comedian Dave Foley accused President Trump of using the rally to “spread hatred and lies.”

I feel for @realDonaldTrump. I’ve done shows in a half empty venue. It doesn’t feel good. You have to dig deep and remember why you’re there: to spread hatred and lies. pic.twitter.com/9pAA5CLIgI — Dave Foley (@DaveSFoley) June 20, 2020

Fellow comedian Todd Barry added his own sarcastic take on the rally’s turnout.

When you add a second show before the first one is sold out. pic.twitter.com/mG5qQUeylS — Todd Barry (@toddbarry) June 21, 2020

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com