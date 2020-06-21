Actress Amber Tamblyn Wishes Happy Father’s Day to George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks, and ‘Eric Gardner’ [sic]

Actress Amber Tamblyn fired off a tweet on Sunday wishing a Happy Father’s Day to George Floyd, and Eric Gardner, [sic] and Rayshard Brooks, men the actress declared “were murdered by police.”

“Happy Father’s Day to George Floyd, and Eric Gardner, and Rayshard Brooks, and all the black fathers who aren’t here to spend this day with their kids because they were murdered by police,” the Two and a Half Men and The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress said.

Floyd’s death on May 25 sparked riots in America and protests around the world. Four officers have been charged in connection to Floyd’s death. Staten Island man Eric Garner died in 2014 while in police custody. Garner resisted arrest and could be heard on camera saying, “I can’t breathe,” moments before his death. The phrase ultimately became a rallying cry for Black Lives Matter. Rayshard Brooks was killed in June by fired Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe. Before his death, Brooks resisted arrest, snatched an officer’s taser, ran away, and fired the taser at a second arresting officer, Devin Brosnan. Rolfe has been charged with felony murder.

As for Tamblyn, the last time we heard from her, the House actress was promoting a fundraiser for abortion rights lobbying group NARAL. Tamblyn took to Twitter in May and shared a photo of herself wearing a mask emblazoned with a 2016 presidential campaign-era leftist slogan, “But Her Emails.”

My forever mood. Masks available at https://t.co/YNs6CD0Rpt⁣⁣

And $5 from every mask order goes to @NARAL organization which works to guarantee every woman the right to make personal decisions regarding the full range of reproductive choices for her body. pic.twitter.com/FOzwOFOKil — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) May 11, 2020

“My forever mood,” Tamblyn captioned the tweet. “Masks available at http://www.TiredOfWinning.store ⁣⁣And $5 from every mask order goes to @NARAL organization which works to guarantee every woman the right to make personal decisions regarding the full range of reproductive choices for her body.”

