Ansel Elgort Denies Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘Simply Not What Happened’

Actor Ansel Elgort has vehemently denied allegations of sexual misconduct after a woman accused him of assaulting her back in 2014 when she was 17, claiming her “description of events is simply not what happened.”

The Fault in Our Stars star responded to the allegations in a post on Instagram Saturday, admitting he was “distressed” by her version of events which was “simply not what happened.”

“I have never and would never assault anyone,” Elgort wrote. “What is true is that in New York in 2014, when I was 20, Gabby and I had a brief, legal, and entirely consensual relationship. Unfortunately, I did not handle the breakup well. I stopped responding to her, which is an immature and cruel thing to do to someone. I know this belated apology does not absolve me of my unacceptable behavior when I disappeared.”

In a post on Twitter Friday, the woman, who went only by the name of Gabby, claimed to be receiving therapy for panic attacks and PTDS after alleging that Elgort spoke of the need to “break you in” and carried on having sex with her against her will.

She wrote:

So when it happened instead of asking me if I wanted to stop having sex knowing it was my first time and I was sobbing in pain and I didn’t want to do it the only words that came out of his mouth were ‘we need to break you in. He made me think this is how sex was supposed to be. I WAS SO YOUNG AND HE KNEW THAT. He as well said stuff like ‘you’re going to be such a beautiful young lady when you’re older.’ I was fucking 17. He not only did that but asked me for nudes.

Elgort added that he was “truly sorry” for his behavior.

“As I look back at my attitude, I am disgusted and deeply ashamed of the way I acted,” he added. “I am truly sorry. I know I must continue to reflect, learn, and work to grow in empathy.” The accusation comes as Elgort is set to star in Steven Spielberg’s upcoming adaptation of the iconic 1957 musical, West Side Story.

Unlike many Hollywood actors, Elgort has rarely waded into the debates around the #MeToo movement and the current political climate. However, he has admitted that the left “overexaggerates” issues such as climate change in a way that proves counterproductive.

“[Conservatives] think, ‘I’m a right-winger, so those crazy environmentalists are the same people who are trying to take away my gun rights,'” the Baby Driver star said last September. “The problem is that the left overexaggerates and the right can feel that over-exaggeration, so then they shun whatever scientific proof there is.”

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com