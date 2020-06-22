Actor Eric Roberts Attacks MAGA: There Weren’t Enough ‘Empty-Headed People’ to Fill Empty Seats

Actor Eric Roberts launched a typo-filled attack on supporters of President Donald Trump, declaring that fewer of the president’s “empty-headed” supporters turned up than expected to his campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“Read th [sic] room @realDonaldTrump Ther [sic] weren’t enough empty-headed people 2 fill th empty seats,” the Expendables and Dark Knight actor said in a typo-filled rant about Trump supporters. “Some of those seats would hav [sic] been filled with people who died because believing u [sic] led them to disbelieve the devastation of this virus, about which you joke, mocking efforts to save lives.” The Bank of Oklahoma Center in Tulsa had several unfilled seats during Saturday’s rally.

Roberts’ anti-Trump didn’t stop there. The Suits actor also lambasted the president for holding the rally in the first place, which Robert said would have spread virus among those attending.

“How dare [Donald Trump] focus on the names given the virus (landing on a hate&prejudice-inciting name of course) instead of the number of people he made sick by holding a rally at all?” he wrote. “Candidates will have to be very smart & keep us safe in their campaigning in 2020.”

Roberts also ripped into Trump’s proposal to criminalize the burning of the American flag, hinting that those who mock people wearing masks as protection against the virus should be prosecuted instead.

“A flag is a piece of cloth, a symbol. A mask is a piece of cloth, a life-saver. If burning a flag should carry a jail sentence, what should the sentence be for mocking & shaming the mask wearers, the life-savers?” he continued. “We know people can be bullied to death. You’re that bully.”

