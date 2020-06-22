Lady Gaga Promotes Black Music Coalition Demanding Label Executives Address the Industry’s ‘Systemic Racism’

Pop star Lady Gaga took to social media to throw support behind the Black Music Action Coalition, an organization whose highest priority “is to meet with each company’s CEO, senior management and your newly formed foundation boards to mutually develop a plan to address the deeply rooted systemic racism” in the music industry.

On Monday, the Grammy-winning crooner and left-wing agitator tweeted to her 81 million followers a graphic of the coalition with a caption demanding, “Change in the music industry begins now.”

Change in the music industry begins now. @bma_coalition pic.twitter.com/XNxb2DGkBP — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) June 22, 2020

The Black Music Action Coalition recently put out a public letter explaining its goals. “We created BMAC to address long standing racial inequities in the business,” the letter said, “the financial impact of those inequities for both Black artists and executives, and ways we can work with you urgently to solve these problems. Additionally, BMAC will support groups and programs committed to progressing the equality of Black lives around the country.”

The group went on to demand meetings with heads of the various music groups.

“Our highest priority at this moment is to meet with each company’s CEO, senior management and your newly formed foundation boards to mutually develop a plan to address the deeply rooted systemic racism in our industry,” the letter states. “This plan must include a review that specifically examines: inequities in the treatment of Black artists, the recruitment, advancement and salary parity of Black executives, and a general analysis of how your company will make things right by Black artists, executives and the greater community.”

The groups is calling for money to be given to them to “fight racism.”

It’s been so exciting talking about this coalition over the weekend and am happy to finally share it with you guys, this is just the beginning! Big changes in the industry are in our sights so stick with us while we get to work. BLACK MUSIC MATTERS.

BLACK LIVES MATTER. pic.twitter.com/4TMpBfX3UM — Aluna (@alunaaa) June 22, 2020

Of course, this is not the first time that Gaga has pushed the idea of endemic racism. She touched on the theme that there is “deep rooted racism” in America in comments she made during a high school commencement speech given early in June.

“You are watching what is a pivotal moment in this country’s evolution,” she declared. “You are watching society change in a deeply important way. This change will be slow, and we will have to be patient. But change will happen and it will be for the better.”

