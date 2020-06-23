Rob Reiner: ‘A Vote for Trump Is a Vote for Death’

That didn’t take long. It’s been a while but left-wing Hollywood director Rob Reiner is back to his old tricks, this time telling his one million Twitter followers on Tuesday that a vote for President Donald Trump “is a vote for Death.”

A vote for Trump is a vote for Death. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 23, 2020

It remains unclear why, specifically, Reiner believes a vote for Trump is a vote for “Death.” But the Few good Men director usually doesn’t need a reason. His Twitter feed contains no shortage of provocative and paranoid statements regarding the president and his administration. In March, the filmmaker claimed that Trump is mentally ill and added that his mental illness is “killing people.”

Donald Trump’s mental illness is killing people. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) March 31, 2020

The Misery director also mused that Trump could be an accessory to murder, citing his handling of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m not a lawyer, but it seems to me if you’re the most influential person in America and you tell the public that a deadly viral pandemic is a hoax & countless citizens accept that as reality, do nothing to protect themselves then end up dead, you might be an accessory,” he said.

I’m not a lawyer, but it seems to me if you’re the most influential person in America and you tell the public that a deadly viral pandemic is a hoax & countless citizens accept that as reality, do nothing to protect themselves then end up dead, you might be an accessory. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) March 29, 2020

He also stated, quite bluntly, that Trump caused people to die in New York.

There’s no other way to put this: Donald Trump is causing people in NY to DIE. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) March 24, 2020

Despite Reiner’s assertions, the president never referred to the virus itself as a “hoax.”

“One of my people came up to me and said, ‘Mr. President, they tried to beat you on Russia, Russia, Russia. That didn’t work out too well. They couldn’t do it. They tried the impeachment hoax. That was on a perfect conversation. They tried anything. They tried it over and over. They’ve been doing it since you got in. It’s all turning. They lost, it’s all turning. Think of it, and this is their new hoax’” Trump said during a March rally in Charleston, South Carolina.

“No, hoax referring to the action that they take to try and pin this on somebody,” Trump later clarified after an onslaught of backlash from the establishment media and anti-Trump celebrities. “That’s just a continuation of the hoax, whether its the impeachment hoax or the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax. This is what I’m talking about.”

Over 123,000 in the U.S. have died as a result of the coronavirus. Despite China and the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) initially keeping the severity of the outbreak under wraps, President Trump took decisive action in late January, restricting entry into the U.S. from China.

In April, Reiner predicted that Trump will lose in a landslide “because Americans will literally be voting for their lives.”