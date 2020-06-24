Bruce Springsteen: ‘I Don’t Know if Our Democracy Could Stand Another Four Years of’ Trump

Bruce Springsteen has called President Donald Trump a “threat to our democracy,” saying that he doesn’t know if “our democracy could stand another four years of his custodianship.”

The “Born in the U.S.A” rocker made the comments in an interview with The Atlantic in which he also said he feels optimistic about the November elections. “I think it’s all these kids in the street that are inspiring the most hope in me,” he said.

Bruce Springsteen told the magazine that he views President Trump as a threat to the country.

“I believe that our current president is a threat to our democracy. He simply makes any kind of reform that much harder. I don’t know if our democracy could stand another four years of his custodianship. These are all existential threats to our democracy and our American way of life.”

He also expressed delight at some recent polls showing President Trump falling behind Joe Biden. He also slammed the president for his walk through Lafayette Square on his way to St. John’s church, which had been vandalized by Black Lives Matter rioters.

“Our president’s numbers appear to be crashing through the basement. That’s a good sign. I believe we may have finally reached a presidential tipping point with that Lafayette Square walk, which was so outrageously anti-American, so totally buffoonish and so stupid, and so anti–freedom of speech. And we have a video of it that will live on forever.”

The Grammy-winner said President Trump’s appearance in front of the recently vandalized St. John’s Church in Washington lacked diversity, calling it “all-white.”

“When I watched the president march to St. John’s and pose with his Bible and his phony all-white contingent, it didn’t look real. Because it wasn’t real. That is not the America of today. That culture, which keeps black people invisible, is gone.”

The rocker also mocked the Republican party for what he sees as its lack of racial diversity. “When you see the Democratic side of the House filled with brown people and black people, straight people and gay people, and then you look at the Republicans, who appear unchanged by history at this moment? They look ridiculous,” he said.

Springsteen said he is glad to see the country is having “a national discussion of police behavior,” which he called “long overdue.” He said police misconduct can no longer “be ignored or hidden.”

“The president can pretend it’s all not happening, and that George Floyd is smiling down from heaven because of the job reports this week. But every American, and I believe the whole world, can see right now that the status quo is not okay. And that’s progress,” he said.

Springsteen has recently used his From My Home to Yours series on SiriusXM’s E Street Radio channel as a platform to attack President Trump.

He recently railed against the president over the Chinese coronavirus pandemic. “With all respect, sir, show some consideration and care for your countrymen and your country. Put on a fucking mask,” Springsteen said.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com