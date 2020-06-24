Melania Trump Blasts Food Network’s John Henson for Attacking Barron Trump

First lady Melania Trump blasted Food Network host John Henson for his “inappropriate and insensitive” swipe at the Trump’s youngest son Barron, in a Father’s Day rant.

“Sadly we continue to see inappropriate and insensitive comments about the President’s son,” the first lady,’s spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, said in a statement to The Hill on Tuesday. “As with every other administration, a minor child should be off-limits and allowed to grow up with no judgment or hate from strangers and the media.”

The rebuke came on the tail of comments by Halloween Baking Championship host John Henson who chose Father’s Day to attack the Trumps. “I hope Barron gets to spend today with whoever his dad is,” Henson wrote.

After being attacked on Twitter, Henson insisted that his joke was fine because he was attacking the president and, “the mere mention of Barron’s name doesn’t mean it’s at his expense.”

With respect, I think you dissecting it is the issue. The joke was aimed at Trump and the mere mention of Barron’s name doesn’t mean it’s at his expense. Although I respect your right to take issue with it. — John Henson (@John_Henson) June 21, 2020

Henson’s non-apology did not satisfy many Twitter users.

“OR regardless how you feel about Trump- you SHOULD have enough decency to leave kids out of it- as ANY kid should be off limits but those are high expectations to have for someone with obvious lack of moral compass,” Twitter user Grammie80 replied.

Another user noted that Henson is “the one showing lack of class.”

Even Trump haters thought Henson stepped over the line. One wrote, “If I used the words to describe what I think of Trump, I would be banned from Twitter. That said you don’t add to adolescent angst by saying what you did. It’s bad enough being 14 y/o and in a place he did not ask for and reading that. Think before you speak/text.”

Barron Trump is a regular target of the Hollywood left. In March, Actor Michael Rapaport demanded President Trump encourage Barron to risk exposing himself to the coronavirus. The creator of Rick and Morty Justin Roiland posted a nude drawing of Barron Trump.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.