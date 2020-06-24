Spike Lee: America Was Built on Genocide, Slavery, Theft

America was founded upon genocide, slavery, and theft, said Hollywood director and actor Spike Lee in a recent interview with Joe Madison on his radio show.

“The foundation of the United States of America is immoral, from the get-go. The foundation has been shaky from day one. This country was based upon the stealing of the land from native people and genocide against native people, coupled with slavery.” Spike Lee said. “Whenever this day comes, when we go back to supposed normalcy. What they called normal was abnormal.”

The BlacKkKlansman directed was promoting his latest film Da 5 Bloods, about army veterans who return to Vietnam to bring home the body of their squad leader.

“We’ve been patriotic for this country from day one,” said Lee of black Americans. “We’ve been here 401 years and we still haven’t got, you know, a full citizenship. If that was the case, we wouldn’t be getting shot down in the street left and right.”