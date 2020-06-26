Laverne Cox, Kamala Harris Push to Defund Police: More Cops on Streets Is ‘Just Wrong’

Transgender Hollywood star Laverne Cox and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) pushed for the defunding of the police in a joint appearance Thursday on Watch What Happens Live, during which Sen. Harris said that putting more cops on the streets is “just wrong.”

Laverne Cox expressed her enthusiasm about the Defund the Police movement in the virtual conversation. “The fact that there’s a national conversation about defunding the police, I think is remarkable. And that people of all races are having that conversation is really exciting to me.”

Watch below:

Host Andy Cohen asked Sen. Harris to give her take on defunding the police. The senator, who served as California’s attorney general before being elected to Congress, said that the movement is really about “reimagining public safety.”

“For far too long, the status quo thinking has been to believe that to put more police on the street, you’re going to have more safety. And that’s just wrong. That’s not how it works,” she said, prompting Cox to nod in agreement.

Sen. Harris said that upper middle class neighborhoods that are predominantly white tend to have lower crime without a larger police presence. She said those neighborhoods benefit from better schools, economic stability, and access to mental health care.

“We have to reimagine how we achieve public safety,” she said.

A growing list Hollywood stars is backing the Defund the Police movement. Celebrities including John Legend, Natalie Portman, Susan Sarandon, Lizzo, Jane Fonda, Emily Ratajkowski, Kendrick Sampson, and Taraji P. Henson.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com