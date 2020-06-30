Kevin Bacon Promotes Toddlers Marching for Black Lives Matter

Actor Kevin Bacon is grateful, promoting a TikTok video showing a group of toddlers and young children marching for Black Lives Matter.

“New generations are marching in to help change us for the better. Love this,” the Footloose actor tweeted Tuesday, adding the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag. The video shows a group of seven young children marching down a sidewalk while holding and wearing signs that appeared to say “Black Lives Matter.”

Watch below:

New generations are marching in to help change us for the better. Love this. Thank you @jayshetty for the share. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/XneCTt2HOc — Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) June 30, 2020

One of the signs also appeared to criticize Amazon, but some of the writing on the sign was illegible in the video. Protestors in Washington, D.C., have targeted Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, recently leaving a mock guillotine outside his residence with a sign reading “Support our poor communities, not our wealthy men.”

Kevin Bacon said in an interview earlier this month that it was time for “old white guys like me” to “shut up” and pay attention to social justice activists.

Watch below:

“For an old guy like me, I was born in 1958, and to witness the passion of the young people across the world for social justice – it leaves me speechless, which is probably a good idea because I think it’s a good time for old white guys like me to just shut up and listen,” Bacon said in an appearance on NBC’s The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

And when he’s not virtue signaling and cheering on toddlers promoting left-wing causes, Kevin Bacon blasting President Donald Trump’s administration.

“The administration’s position on the environment is despicable,” the actor said last June. “It blows my mind because in a lot of ways I think that the environment really shouldn’t be a political issue. This is the air that we breathe, the planet that we live on, this is the future of our lives and our children’s lives.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com