Bette Midler: People Refusing to Wear Masks in Public ‘Just Demented’

Bette Midler is the latest celebrity to attack Americans who are choosing not to wear masks in public, calling their decision “demented.”

The Beaches star is blaming the rise in COVID-19 cases in certain states on people who don’t wear masks. “It’s not the leadership. It’s the people,” she tweeted this week.

Bette Midler followed up by saying that “people refusing to wear masks as a ‘political statement’ is just demented.”

“Do we or do we not want to have a full blown Depression? That’s what we’re gonna have if no one is able to go back to work because there’s no social compliance,” she tweeted.

The leadership sucks bigly, but people refusing to wear masks as a “political statement” is just demented. Do we or do we not want to have a full blown Depression? That’s what we’re gonna have if no one is able to go back to work because there’s no social compliance. https://t.co/vp7P94yzRF — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) July 1, 2020

The actress made no mention of the Black Lives Matter protests and riots of recent weeks in which thousands of demonstrators crowded together in city streets, with many not wearing masks.

Bette Midler is one of a growing number of celebrities who pressuring Americans to wear masks in public. Jennifer Aniston recently called out people who don’t want to wear a mask, saying that the issue is being “politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate.”

Tom Hanks also weighed in, saying in a recent interview, “Don’t be a pussy, get on with it, do your part. It’s very basic.”

The Saving Private Ryan star and his wife, Rita Wilson, tested positive for the coronavirus in March. Both have since recovered.

