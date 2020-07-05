First Lady Melania Trump made a major fashion choice for July 4th celebrations at the White House this weekend — a sort of return to public life after months of a reserved schedule.

For Independence Day, Melania Trump saluted the United States of America in a modern tea-length silk-blend sleeveless dress, matching white leather Christian Louboutin flats, and a vintage Azzedine Alaïa scalloped laser-cut red leather belt.

The Alaïa belt is from the famed designer’s famed 1992 Spring/Summer Ready-to-Wear collection, where it was featured in black leather and a wider version was featured in red. The belt is a piece of fashion history that the most well-connected couture collectors are unable to get their hands on.

Online, only one of the belts can be found on the second-hand luxury fashion site 1stDibs.com — retailing for nearly $600.

Loyal Fashion Notes readers will know that Mrs. Trump is quite fond of the clingy cuts of Alaïa’s dresses and the cinched, old-world look of the label’s leather belts. In 2017, Mrs. Trump wore a tan Alaïa leather belt to visit the Great Wall of China and this year, she wore the white version of the belt to the Daytona 500.

