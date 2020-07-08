Kanye West: ‘It’s ‘Racism and White Supremacy to Say All Black People Need to Be Democrat’

Grammy-winning rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West ripped Joe Biden and declared that the Democratic Party has controlled black Americans to the point that “this white man can tell a black man if you don’t vote for me, you’re not Black.”

“That is a form of racism and white supremacy and white control to say that all Black people need to be Democrat and to assume that me running is me splitting the vote. All of that information is being charged up on social media platforms by Democrats,” Kanye West said in a lengthy interview with Forbes magazine. “And Democrats used to tell me, the same Democrats have threatened me…. The reason why this is the first day I registered to vote is because I was scared. I was told that if I voted on Trump my music career would be over.”

“I was threatened into being in one party. I was threatened as a celebrity into being in one party. I was threatened as a Black man into the Democratic party,” West said. The Grammy-winner tore into former Vice President turned presidential candidate Joe Biden (D) over his declaration in May that black Americans “ain’t black” if they chose to support President Donald Trump in the November election.

“And that’s what the Democrats are doing, emotionally, to my people. Threatening them to the point where this white man can tell a Black man if you don’t vote for me, you’re not Black,” West said.

The “Jesus Walks” crooner also explained why he tweeted over the weekend that he is “running for president of the United States,” saying he was serious as well as dedicated to winning: “Like anything I’ve ever done in my life, I’m doing to win.”

The rapper added he’s running for president in 2020 under a new banner — the Birthday Party — with guidance from Elon Musk and an as yet unknown vice presidential candidate he’s already chosen.