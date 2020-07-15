‘F*ck This’: Alyssa Milano Demands ‘National Shut Down Now’

Hollywood actress and left-wing agitator Alyssa Milano isn’t satisfied that California is going back into economic shutdown mode. She wants the whole country to close down — now! — over the coronavirus.

The Charmed actress, whose estimated net worth sits at $10 million, demanded a national shutdown in a recent tweet in which she called for the government to print cash and create a universal basic income. She also criticized politicians who want children to return to school in the fall, calling them “assholes.”

“Fuck this.We are losing this battle. And all these assholes are talking about our kids going back to school?! NOPE,” she tweeted. “We need a NATIONAL shut down NOW. Print cash. Give people UBI until we get this pandemic under control.”

Fuck this. We are losing this battle. And all these assholes are talking about our kids going back to school?! NOPE. We need a NATIONAL shut down NOW. Print cash. Give people UBI until we get this pandemic under control. https://t.co/8f2MVFeRKg — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 13, 2020

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) ordered this week the indefinite closure of gyms, indoor restaurants, salons, and all bars as the state continues to see a surge in cases of the Chinese coronavirus. Many of these businesses had only recently re-opened following months of forced closure.

Los Angeles has been especially hard hit, with COVID-19 cases spiking to record levels. Mayor Eric Garcetti (D) said that L.A. County now has more coronavirus cases than all of Canada. The mayor has conceded that the recent Black Lives Matter protests and riots that saw tens of thousands of people crowded together in the streets contributed to the rise in cases.

Alyssa Milano also tweeted out a Wikipedia link to “quantitative easing” — an economic policy whereby the Federal Reserve infuses cash into the economy by buying bonds.

She also tweeted out articles by the economic guru and alternative energy proponent Chris Martenson.

President Donald Trump addressed the coronavirus during his Rose Garden address on Tuesday, saying that an increase in testing has contributed to the rise in the number of reported cases.

