Not Funny: Jim Carrey Showtime Show ‘Kidding’ Canceled After Two Seasons

July 15 (UPI) — Showtime has announced it passed on a third season of Jim Carrey’s dramedy, Kidding.

The final episode aired in March.

“After two seasons, Kidding has concluded its run on Showtime,” the network said in a statement Tuesday.

“We are very proud to have aired this imaginative, critically-acclaimed and rewarding series, and we would like to thank Jim Carrey, Dave Holstein, Michael Aguilar, Michel Gondry and the entire cast and crew for their brilliant and tireless work.”

The magic never ends, friends. ✨ Thank you for coming along for the ride in Season 2! pic.twitter.com/kJ1UlNCmSa — Kidding on Showtime (@SHOKidding) March 13, 2020

Carrey played the star of a children’s television program who is trying to cope with a stressful personal life. The show co-starred Frank Langella, Judy Greer, Catherine Keener and Justin Kirk.

Carrey and Gondry previously collaborated on the film, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

