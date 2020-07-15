Tom Hanks Questions the Patriotism of Americans Who Don’t Wear Masks

Actor Tom Hanks has slammed Americans refusing to wear masks, again, amid the coronavirus pandemic, questioning their patriotism.

“As somebody who’s gone through this and knows firsthand this is not a hoax, how do you feel when you see people not wearing masks out there?” Colbert asked Hanks, who is currently promoting his latest film Greyhound.

“Are they Americans?” Hanks responded. “You know, I don’t get it “It’s literally the least you can do… a mask and wash your hands, and try to stay 6 feet away from a person. Is this impossible now?”

Watch below:

Earlier this month, Hanks said “Shame on you,” to those opposed to wearing masks, according to a report by People. “If you can’t wear a mask and wash your hands and social-distance, I’ve got no respect for you.”

Hanks also criticized at the Trump administration’s handling of the pandemic, arguing that their position has left “nothing but question marks” about their official position and the steps people should be taking.

“Well, I must say, I grew up looking to our leaders for calm and informed guidance and I don’t think we’ve got that,” he told The Guardian.

In his interview with Colbert, the Forrest Gump star went on to make grandiose comparisons to George Washington’s leadership during the American Revolutionary War and drivers refusing to obey the highway code:

I think of George Washington’s troops at Valley Forge. If you asked them to wear a mask, they would love it because it would keep them a little bit warm. And they would have washed their hands if the snows were not freezing. They would have been happy to do that.” Honestly, if you drive a car, you think it’s your constitutional right not to use your turn signals? You should use your turn signals, because otherwise you might run into somebody, somebody right run into you, right? You want to obey some aspect of the speed limit, right? You don’t want to go 120 miles an hour in a school zone, you slow down. You try not to hit buildings and pedestrians, you give it a shot, don’t you? Isn’t that the least you can do when you’re driving a car?” I think the least you can do in the United States of America and around the world is wear a mask and wash your hands and keep your distance. Holy smokes!