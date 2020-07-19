Kanye West Holding First 2020 Campaign Event in South Carolina

Kanye West’s seemingly on-again, off-again presidential campaign now appears to be definitely on again, with the rap and fashion superstar reportedly planning to hold his first campaign event Sunday in South Carolina.

The campaign rally is set to take place 5 p.m. at the Exquis Event Center in North Charleston, but is limited to “registered guests only,” according to multiple published reports. Attendees are required to wear masks, observe social distancing, and sign a coronavirus liability release form.

ABC News reported that West will hold a pre-rally press event. On Saturday, Kanye West tweeted a plea to his followers to help put him on the ballot in South Carolina.

Hi guys please sign up to put me on the ballot in South Carolina at any of these locations You can also sign up at the websitehttps://t.co/ZURvTEW9ee pic.twitter.com/3rV5ujExPm — ye (@kanyewest) July 18, 2020

West launched his candidacy for president on July 4, though many at the time dismissed the announcement as a publicity stunt or an attempt to draw black votes from Democrats. Subsequent media reports suggested that West had already dropped out the race, but these reports were contradicted by West himself on social media.

Earlier this month, West’s wife, reality star and fashion mogul Kim Kardashian West retweeted a video of the Grammy-winner registering to vote. “To vote click below,” the tweet reads with a video of Kanye West registering to vote at the County Clerk’s office.

The rap star got on the November ballot in Oklahoma last week after paying a $35,000 fee that allows independent candidates to enter the state’s race.

West is running as a candidate for the “Birthday Party,” recently telling Forbes that “because when we win, it’s everybody’s birthday.”

