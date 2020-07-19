Matt Gaetz Exposes Washington Corruption in HBO Documentary ‘The Swamp’

HBO is set to release a documentary next month entitled The Swamp, examining the inner workings of Washington and widespread allegations of corruption by following prominent Republican lawmakers.

Directors Daniel DiMauro and Morgan Pehme, who produced the Netflix documentary Get Me Roger Stone, follow three Congressmen Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Thomas Massie (R-KY), and Ken Buck (R-CO), over a “pivotal year in politics, demonstrating the breadth and grip of a system that rewards money-raising above all else, plaguing Congress on both sides of the aisle.”

Although the film mainly focuses on the three Republican Congressmen, other lawmakers including Reps. Ro Khanna (D-CA), John Sarbanes (D-MD), and disgraced former Congresswoman Katie Hill (D-CA) are all interviewed to give their perspectives on how to clean up Washington.

HBO explained in a press release:

Following the politicians over the course of 2019, the filmmakers took a cinema verité approach to exploring the realities of Congressional work in a dysfunctional system. With unfettered access to Gaetz, one of President Trump’s closest allies in Congress; Massie, who is known in Washington as “Mr. No” due to his independent voting record; and Buck, a founding member of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus; the filmmakers trail the members as they navigate the potentially corrupting realities of their fundraising requirements, while providing honest insight into the intoxicating nature of the power they wield. Through candid interviews and revealing scenes beyond the usual news coverage, THE SWAMP highlights how the prevalence of lobbyists and special interest groups in Washington can influence policy based on financial contributions and how Congressmembers’ ability to get key committee assignments depends on how much money they are able to bring in, reflecting both their rank and their ability to affect legislation.

Such corruption has previously been exposed by Government Accountability Institute president and Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer, whose book Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite, examines how 2020 Democratic presidential candidates Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden “cashed in” from corruption and special interests.

“Draining the Swamp” has long been a campaign slogan used by the Trump campaign. Although the term undoubtedly refers to corruption, it can also encompass pushing back against the bias of the mainstream media and the inflexibility of the political establishment.

The Swamp will debut August 4th on HBO and will later be available to stream on HBO Max.

