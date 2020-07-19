Watch: Kanye West Speaks Out Against Abortion, Gun Control During First Presidential Campaign Event

Billionaire fashion and music mogul Kanye West kicked off his presidential campaign with an event at Charleston, South Carolina’s Exquis Event Center on Sunday, declaring his opposition to gun control and abortion and his support for legal marijuana.

“Do you realize I’m putting my life on the line for the truth? I understand it’s exciting. It’s a new world, to have someone who’s not afraid of anyone and only afraid of God and in honor of God…” a “security” vest-clad Kanye West told the packed crowd of a couple hundred revelers. Organizers said attendees were required to wear masks for the event and were reportedly asked to sign a COVID-19 liability release form.

The Grammy-winner — who had “2020” shaved into his hair — broke down in tears at one point, revealing that his father wanted to abort him. “My mom saved my life. There would have been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy,” West said, overcome by emotion. “I almost killed my daughter,” the rapper later revealed, saying he was told by people around him not to publicly talk about how abortion has effected his life. It echoes his comments last month to Forbes that Planned Parenthood abortion facilities exist in cities on behalf of “white supremacists to do the devil’s work.”

Elaborating further, the Jesus Is King crooner said he’d talked to his then-girlfriend Kim Kardashian about aborting their first child, North. West explained that he received a sign from God, called Kardashian, and said “we’re going to have this child.

West later said “shooting guns are fun” and that “guns don’t kill people, people kill people.” He continued, saying Americans run the risk of being “enslaved” by China or other countries if we didn’t have a Constitutional right to legally own firearms for self defense. West said people in countries that don’t allow the private ownership of a firearm face that threat, too.

“Israeli women know how to fire a firearm — they are trained how to do it,” West said. “I get to use AR-15s on my 4,000 acre ranch.”

At one point, West admitted that he’s smoked marijuana and also said the drug should be “legal and free.”

Earlier on Sunday, West treated his followers to “THE WEST WING” campaign artwork.

West later shared an illustration of the word “VISION.”

The event in Charleston came just days after West paid a $35,000 fee securing his independent campaign slot on the November election ballot in Oklahoma.

West broke the internet on July 4, announcing his presidential bid. “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States!” West’s announcement tweet read.

Kanye West must still acquire enough signatures to appear on the ballot in the Palmetto State.

