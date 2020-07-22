Hulu Developing ‘Rodham’ Series, Imagining a World Where Hillary Never Married Bill Clinton

Hulu announced it’s developing Rodham, an alternate history fantasy where Hillary Clinton never married Bill Clinton.

The series is based on the best-selling book of the same name published in 2020 and penned by Curtis Sittenfeld. In the book, Hillary breaks off her relationship with Bill Clinton. She goes on to have a notable law career, becomes a law professor, a left-wing political activist, and is later elected to the U.S. Senate. Hillary also runs for president three times in the novel losing to John McCain in 2004 and Barack Obama in 2008. She beats former Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton for the 2016 Democrat nomination for president and wins the White House.

Sittenfeld even gives Donald Trump a cameo in the book. Trump jumps into the 2016 election cycle as a big booster for Hillary because he despises “tech billionaire” Bill Clinton.

Sarah Treem, co-creator and showrunner on Showtime’s The Affair, will executive produce and Warren Littlefield, executive producer of The Handmaid’s Tale, will co-produce Rodham. The series will be developed under Fox 21 Television, Variety reports.

Hulu has already aired one fantasy Hillary Clinton project with its four-part biopic Hillary, which aired in March. The series mostly focused on Clinton’s failed 2016 run for president.

The Hillary series featured interviews with Bill Clinton, Chelsea, many of the Clintons’ friends, employees, associates. The take on Hillary Clinton’s life was not entirely well-received. The New York Times, for instance, said that the series did not add much new information to what is already known about the former first lady and New York Senator.

