Donald Trump Sends Personal Letter to Widow of Charlie Daniels: ‘A True American Patriot’

President Donald Trump quietly sent a personal letter of condolences to the widow of legendary country star, Charlie Daniels, his widow revealed.

Trump sent the letter on July 17 to Hazel Daniel’s after the July 6 loss of her husband, who died at 83 from a hemorrhagic stroke. Daniels’ wife of nearly 56 years, published the letter on the Instagram account for her late husband’s longtime band, The Charlie Daniels Band.

“Dear Hazel, I was saddened to learn of the loss of your beloved husband, Charlie, and send my deepest condolences,” Trump’s condolence letter began.

“Charlie will forever be remembered as a true American patriot, and his contributions to country music will be celebrated for generations,” Trump continued. “He inspired many Americans with his unyielding support of our brave men and women in uniform. Your husband reminded us that we must honor those who have sacrificed so much to defend our freedoms. Our great Nation depends on artists like Charlie, who promote love of country. He will be greatly missed.”

“During this difficult time, the first lady and I send our prayers to you, your family, and all who loved Charlie. May his music continue to reverberate in the hearts of countless Americans,” the letter concludes.

On the Instagram post, for her and her son, Charlie Daniels, Jr., Hazel thanked the president for his letter, saying, “Mr. President, we are honored that you would think of us in our time of grieving. Thank you so much, @realdonaldtrump.”

Daniels was a longtime country star, having hits like “Uneasy Rider,” “In America,” and “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.” The Latter was a crossover hit that brought many new fans to country music in 1979 and led to its inclusion on the soundtrack to the smash movie, Urban Cowboy. Daniels started his career in the early 1960s writing Elvis Presley’s “It Hurts Me,” and later appeared on albums for Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Marshall Tucker Band, and others.

