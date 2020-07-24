Kayleigh McEnany Rips Hollywood for Canceling ‘Cops,’ ‘Live PD’

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany called out Hollywood for its anti-police agenda during a press briefing on Friday in which she cited the recent cancellations of Cops and Live PD.

Kayleigh McEnany said during the White House briefing that President Donald Trump is prioritizing the safety of Americans and wants to bring violent riots to an end.

“He’s very keen on seeing the violence in our streets end. He wants to protect the people of this country when derelict Democrat mayors and governors do not,” McEnany said.

“He’s also appalled by cancel culture and cancel culture specifically as it pertains to cops. We saw a few weeks ago that PAW Patrol, a cartoon show about cops, was canceled. The show Cops was canceled. Live PD was canceled. Lego halted the sales of their Lego City Police Station.”

McEnany continued: “It’s really unfortunate because I stand with, and the President stands with the 63 percent of Americans who think police officers are one of the most important jobs in this country.”

Here's the White House @PressSec lamenting cancel culture's impact on Paw Patrol, Live PD and Legos: pic.twitter.com/jLvFpJ69h7 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 24, 2020

The Paramount Network, which is owned by ViacomCBS, pulled the plug on Cops in June following a more than 30-year run. Around the same time, A&E announced it had canceled Live PD, the popular real-time documentary series that showcased police solving crime across America.

PAW Patrol continues to air on Nickelodeon. However, Black Lives Matter activists have sought to “cancel,” or shame the animated show for its positive portrayals of law enforcement.

Hollywood has amped up its anti-police rhetoric in recent months as a growing number of celebrities have thrown their support behind the “Defund the Police” movement. Stars including Natalie Portman, Susan Sarandon, John Legend, and Lizzo have signed a letter demanding the defunding of all police departments.

Celebrities are also supporting the “Breathe Act,” the new legislation introduced by the Movement 4 Black Lives that seeks to defund police departments around the country and to redirect taxpayer dollars to community safety initiatives. Stars that are backing the legislation include Connie Britton, Anna Paquin, Lena Waithe, and Piper Perabo, as well as Selma filmmaker Ava DuVernay and House of Cards creator Beau Willimon.

Some activists are demanding that Hollywood studios sever all ties with law enforcement. Actor Michael B. Jordan is teaming up with the racial justice activist group Color of Change to urge studios to stop relying on the police during movie and TV shoots, as well as industry events, like the Academy Awards.

