‘Will & Grace’ Star Sean Hayes Officiates Wedding on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

(UPI) — Sean Hayes surprised a nurse from Santa Maria, Calif., with a quarantine wedding while guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Hayes met with nurse Lucio Arguijo on Thursday who was the show’s latest #HealthCareHero.

Arguijo said that his wedding to his fiance Ian had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hayes stated that he has become ordained as an internet minister and offered to officiate their wedding on air, which the couple agreed to.

The Will & Grace alum also sent rings to the couple, which they received in the mail.

“If I could give you one piece of advice guys it would be this, never go to bed angry okay. Save that anger for people not wearing masks,” Hayes said as he married the pair.

Arguijo and his new husband also received $10,000 from Life is Good.

Hayes also interviewed his friend Jason Bateman on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Hayes and Bateman have started a new podcast with Will Arnett titled SmartLess.

Bateman discussed his experience working with the late Katharine Hepburn on 1994 television movie This Can’t Be Love. The actor described a unique thing she did on set.

“She wore Reebok high tops a hundred percent of the time but when she had to wear a dressy outfit, she would simply pull black socks over the top of these high tops,” Bateman said.