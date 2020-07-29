Actress Tiffany Haddish Afraid to Have Children: ‘They’re Gonna Be Hunted or Killed’ Because of Racism

Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish says she’s afraid of having children because she believes “they’re gonna be hunted or killed” due to racism in America.

“I’m a little older now, and people are always asking me when I’m gonna have some babies,” said the 40-year-old actress to Carmelo Anthony on his YouTube series, What’s in Your Glass. Tiffany Haddish suggested that if she were to have children, they wouldn’t be able to make it in the United States without being “hunted or killed” due to their skin color.

“There’s a part of me that would like to do that, and I always make up these excuses, like, ‘Oh, I need a million dollars in the bank before I do that, I need this, I need that,’ but really, it’s that I would hate to give birth to someone that looks like me and then knowing that they’re gonna be hunted or killed,” the Road Trip and The Kitchen star said. “Like, why would I put someone through that?”

Watch Below:

“I am not a fearful person, but, like, I have watched many of my friends — not many, but more than two — of my friends growing up be killed by police officers, and it makes you feel like, ‘Dang, as a black person, we’re being hunted,'” she said. “And I’ve always felt like that. We’re hunted, and we’re slaughtered. And it’s like they get this license to kill us, and that’s not okay.”

When asked where she believes the black community will be in five years, Haddish said, “I think we’ll be a big step forward in dismantling systemic racism, and hopefully happier.”

“I think things are going to turn out pretty good there might be a war to pop off soon, but after that it’s going to be great.”

