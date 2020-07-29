Whoops: Alyssa Milano Smears NYPD as ‘Trump’s Gestapo’

Actress and left-wing activist Alyssa Milano posted a video of what she said looked like “Trump’s Gestapo kidnapping protesters.” The video actually shows members of the New York Police Department arresting a suspect.

Alyssa Milano tweeted a video clip reportedly recorded near East 25th Street and 2nd Ave. in Manhattan. “CAN ANYONE CONFIRM WHATS GOING ON HERE?” the Charmed star wrote. “It looks like #TrumpsGestapo kidnapping protestors. I’m sorry for putting out something that hasn’t been verified but this seems like it’s important to get out there.”

The video clearly shows New York Police Department officers using their bicycles as barricades to allow plain clothes officers to grab a suspect and put them into an unmarked van.

Watch below:

CAN ANYONE CONFIRM WHATS GOING ON HERE? It looks like #TrumpsGestapo kidnapping protestors. I’m sorry for putting out something that hasn’t been verified but this seems like it’s important to get out there. Manhattan: East 25th Street & 2nd Ave pic.twitter.com/EhfP2hjR2N — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 28, 2020

The NYPD quickly debunked the claims that the video showed federal officers and said that the woman was arrested by the NYPD Warrant Squad.

In regard to a video on social media that took place at 2 Ave & 25 St, a woman taken into custody in an unmarked van was wanted for damaging police cameras during 5 separate criminal incidents in & around City Hall Park. The arresting officers were assaulted with rocks & bottles. pic.twitter.com/2jGD3DT3eV — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 29, 2020

“In regard to a video on social media that took place at 2 Ave & 25 St, a woman taken into custody in an unmarked van was wanted for damaging police cameras during 5 separate criminal incidents in & around City Hall Park. The arresting officers were assaulted with rocks & bottles,” the NYPD said.

When she was placed into the Warrant Squad's unmarked gray minivan, it was behind a cordon of NYPD bicycle cops in bright yellow and blue uniform shirts there to help effect the arrest. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 29, 2020

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio shut down the conspiracy, explaining that the woman taken off the streets was arrested by the NYPD and charged with damaging police property.

NYC Mayor de Blasio says protester thrown in unmarked van by plainclothes officers was arrested for damaging police property: “This is not Portland … what you see on that video is NYPD officers. I think it was the wrong time and the wrong place to effectuate that arrest.” pic.twitter.com/LtKWQ5Tn26 — The Recount (@therecount) July 29, 2020

Yet, as of this reporting, Allyssa Milano’s tweet is still live on Twitter. Milano has not added a clarification, after insinuating that President Trump has “Gestapo” arresting people in New York City. She is, of course, one of a growing number of Hollywood leftists with massive platforms shrieking about how the federal officers sent to cities like Portland are “terrorizing” the communities they have been helping to protect from rioters.

Last week Milano claimed that the federal law enforcement officers sent to Portland are a threat to “democracy.” Ignoring the destructive riots that have gone on for months in Portland, Milano insisted that “Protestors are being abused for exercising their 1st amendment right.”

