Rapper Post Malone Mocks Mask Fines: ‘You Shouldn’t Be Forced to Wear a Mask — But You Should’ Wear One

Rapper Post Malone thinks that people shouldn’t be forced to wear masks, saying in a conversation with Joe Rogan that he thinks masks are effective and that people ought to use them, but is against fining people for not wearing them.

Post Malone stopped by The Joe Rogan Experience on Wednesday for a chat that lasted nearly four hours. At one point, the conversation turned toward the coronavirus. The musician said he was against government mandates when it comes to masks, noting that fines have been implemented in a number of Southern California cities, including Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, and Santa Monica.

“It’s like me in school having to fucking tuck in my shirt or else you get detention or whatever. It’s weird to be forced to wear something,” the 25-year-old multi-hyphenate pop star said.

“At the end of the day, it all comes down to respect for other people. It’s not a government thing. You shouldn’t be forced to wear a mask — but you should. And that’s because I respect you as a fellow human.”

Malone’s stance on masks sets him apart from much of the left-wing entertainment industry, which is working overtime to get celebrity influencers to promote mask-wearing on social media. Stars including Jennifer Aniston, Chrissy Teigen, and Reese Witherspoon have all urged their social media followers to mask up.

Post Malone told Joe Rogan that he was tested and doesn’t have COVID-19. The artist said he was against fines that cities have imposed on people for not wearing masks.

“$300. Because maybe someone sees you eating and you don’t have a mask on. And then you’re stuck with a fucking ticket. It blows my mind,” the Hollywood’s Bleeding crooner said.

