Statue of Prince’s Love Symbol Revealed at Minnesota Park

A statue of Prince’s “Love Symbol” was revealed Thursday at Minnesota’s Paisley Park.

The statue is about 11 feet tall and was erected outside the Purple One’s sprawling compound-turned-museum in Chanhassen, Minnesota, WCCO reported.

Visitors will be able to look at the statue and take photos of it without having to pay entrance fees to Paisley Park. The statue is one of the few things that can be photographed on the property.

We're beyond excited to share with you all our new Love Symbol here at Paisley Park! Stop by (for free) during business hours, take a pic and continue spreading Prince's legacy 💜 #PaisleyPark #Prince #LoveSymbol pic.twitter.com/fajlrRDc9V — Paisley Park (@PaisleyPark) July 30, 2020

Prince changed his name to the Love Symbol in 1993. The symbol combines astrological signs for Mars and Venus, or both male and female symbols, and later became a part of Prince’s identity.

He used the symbol as an identity after getting into a dispute with Warner Brothers over the name “Prince,” Mpls.St.Paul Magazine reported.

A Fast Company profile of Paisley Park in 2017 noted that those who choose to enter the park will find a kaleidoscope of colors and odd interior design decisions.

A black-and-white version of the “Love Symbol” remains painted on the ground inside the halls of Paisley Park.

Although Prince passed away in 2016, Graceland Holdings LLC — the same company that manages Elvis Presley’s Graceland — took over Prince’s Paisley Park compound and turned it into a museum. But before his death, the compound served as a recording studio and a home.