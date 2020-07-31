Bette Midler Blames Trump for Herman Cain’s Death: ‘Everyone Knows It’s Your Fault’

Left-wing actress-singer Bette Midler has blamed President Donald Trump for the death of former Republican presidential candidate and conservative firebrand Herman Cain.

“Donnie, you silly man! You said your friend Herman Cain died of the ‘China Virus,'” Bette Midler wrote on Twitter. “Listen, I’m no Chinacologist, but they’re not the ones who held a flop rally in Tulsa where attendees skipped masks. Everyone knows it’s your fault. Maybe soon we’ll call it the Resigner Virus!”

Donnie, you silly man! You said your friend Herman Cain died of the “China Virus.” Listen, I’m no Chinacologist, but they’re not the ones who held a flop rally in Tulsa where attendees skipped masks. Everyone knows it’s your fault. Maybe soon we’ll call it the Resigner Virus! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) July 31, 2020

Cain died on Thursday at age 74 from complications related to the coronavirus. His death came weeks after he attended President Trump’s re-election rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Cain was photographed not wearing a mask at the event. The business executive had recently beaten stage four colon cancer.

Responding to his death, the Trump mourned Cain as a “powerful voice of freedom and all that is good,” describing him as a “very special man, an American Patriot, and [a] great friend.”

…the phone with his amazing wife Gloria, daughter, Melanie, and son Vincent to express my deepest condolences to the entire family. @FLOTUS Melania and I loved Herman Cain, a great man. Herman, Rest In Peace! pic.twitter.com/GNUf5jHjX0 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

It is not the first time that Midler has effectively declared President Trump a killer. Earlier this month, she revealed she was unable to stop crying when thinking about Trump’s response to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

“[Donald Trump] is a murderer,” the First Wives Club actress wrote at the time. “Stupid, callous uncaring; all in all the biggest catastrophe to ever befall our poor nation.”

via @NYTimes: One of the saddest documents you will ever read. #DonaldJTrump is a murderer. Stupid, callous uncaring; all in all the biggest catastrophe to ever befall our poor nation. I can’t stop crying. https://t.co/sq5o3Hp2wQ — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) July 19, 2020

Midler was not the only leftist to hold Trump responsible for Cain’s death or appeared to apply that the president is responsible. Borat director Larry Charles, and actors Billy Baldwin and Mia Farrow, comedian and former talk show host Chelsea Handler, and former Never Trump presidential candidate Evan McMullin linked Trump to Cain’s passing.

Cain killed Abel but Trump killed Cain. pic.twitter.com/c1c2wNiVMk — Larry Charles (@larrycharlesism) July 30, 2020

35% of Americans would rather die than admit they were wrong about Trump. i.e. Herman Cain. The rest of the country would like to remain alive and see a world where leaders acted leaders instead of baboons. We are the majority. We will vote. Republicans are going to lose it all. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) July 31, 2020

I’m confused?

You kill #HermanCain, CEO of Godfather Pizza, at you Trump Tulsa Rally… then send a tweet shamelessly shilling for some mook on Long Island who owns Patio Pizza? 🍕 https://t.co/G1euVX9pBH — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) July 30, 2020

On June 20, knowing the covid risk for all, Donald Trump, unconscionably, held a campaign rally in Tulsa. Herman Cain sat in a front seat. Like most, he wore no mask. Within days he was in the hospital fighting covid-19. On July 30 Mr Cain died. — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) July 30, 2020

“Herman Cain was hospitalized for coronavirus two weeks after he attended Trump’s Tulsa rally without a face mask. He’s the first senior casualty of the science denial Trump cult,” wrote McCullin. “The question is whether even that can wake others up about the dangers of Trump and the virus.”

Herman Cain was hospitalized for coronavirus two weeks after he attended Trump’s Tulsa rally without a face mask. He’s the first senior casualty of the science denial Trump cult. The question is whether even that can wake others up about the dangers of Trump and the virus. https://t.co/olobtDXjGx — Evan McMullin (@EvanMcMullin) July 30, 2020

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.