John Cleese Attacks ‘Complete Asshole’ Trump and His ‘Very Stupid’ Supporters

British actor-comedian John Cleese attacked President Donald Trump, declaring him a “complete asshole,” and smeared the president’s supporters as “very stupid” in an interview with the Daily Beast.

“Most of the people who seek great power are complete assholes, who are really only out for themselves,” John Cleese said. “Well, if someone’s out for themselves primarily, like our dear President Donald Trump, with no interest in other people at all, it’s not very likely that they’re going to be very good at building a society. And you see that the characteristics of people who are powerful is that they have a deep, deep fear of losing their power.”

Listen below:

“So with all these things going on there’s very little chance we will ever have a sensible society and this is a particularly bad moment,” the Monty Python star said. “We have madness and power-seeking and complete unscrupulousness and pathological lying. And it’s very interesting why. Is it because people are very stupid? That’s a possible explanation.”

Cleese’s Trump trashing dates back years. A “sleazy, corrupt, egotistical and mendacious sociopath,” is how the actor smeared President Trump in October 2018.

I'm merely giving pointing out that Mr Trump is a sleazy, corrupt, egotistical and mendacious sociopath. What I'm trying to understand is why Evangelicals approve of him. Have they not read the New Testament ? Or do they think it's not meant to be taken literally ? https://t.co/okMeeIcSyX — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) October 20, 2018

The coronavirus pandemic resulted in scores of convicts being released from prison, a popular corporate-backed push to defund police, and a historic spike in violent crime across the country. So, in response to law-abiding citizens daring to arm themselves for self defense in the face of surging crime, Cleese mocked the American people.

“It strikes me that it’s terribly funny that the response of some Americans to a virus is to buy guns,” declared Cleese.