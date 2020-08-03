Report: Kanye West Gathering Signatures to Appear on Wisconsin Presidential Ballot

Kanye West is reportedly aiming to get his name on the presidential ballot in Wisconsin, a swing state that President Donald Trump won narrowly in the 2016 election.

The rapper, fashion mogul, and budding presidential candidate has hired the petitioning firm Let the Voters Decide in an attempt to get the 2,000 valid signatures needed for to get on the ballot in Wisconsin by Tuesday, according to a report from New York magazine’s The Intelligencer. The firm has sent out 45 people in Wisconsin on behalf of West’s campaign.

Wisconsin represents the latest frontier in West’s unconventional quest for the White House. He is also seeking to get on the ballots in Ohio, West Virginia and Arkansas.

The independent candidate barely made the cut-off for the Illinois presidential ballot last month, with just four minutes to go before the state’s deadline. He still waiting to learn if he has officially qualified.

West launched his presidential campaign July 4 in South Carolina, a Joe Biden stronghold. The rapper has already failed to make the ballot in a number of states, including South Carolina. Michigan appears to be another missed opportunity, with the Detroit News reporting that West won’t be on the state’s ballot in November because he failed to file the petition signatures required of independent candidates.

The Grammy-winning candidate also won’t make the ballot in Florida, another crucial swing state, after failing to submit the required number of signatures last month.

