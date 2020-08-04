Sharon Stone Tweets: ‘Trump Fears Next Election Will be Decided by Americans’

Actress Sharon Stone took to Twitter to share an image with her nearly 200,000 followers claiming that President Donald Trump is afraid that the November election will be “decided by Americans.”

“Trump fears next election will be decided by Americans,” reads the imagine Stone tweeted on Monday. The Basic Instinct actress didn’t clarify or caption her tweet. The meme she shared, however, appears to be popular among conspiracists bent on rehashing the Russia collusion hoax narrative ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

“When your demon sex partner can’t spend the night because he’s got an early meeting with the alien lizard people running the government,” read the imagine caption on a tweet shared by Stone just four days prior.

In June, the Sharon Stone posted a bizarre video to Instagram in which she suggested that people lock themselves in their bathroom if they find themselves besieged by rioters. “Probably the safest bet that you have might be your bathroom because you have maybe the least windows, or you’re the most tucked in there,” said Stone.

Last year, the Casino star was one of the many Hollywood celebrities to donate to the now failed Democrat presidential primary candidate Pete Buttigieg.

