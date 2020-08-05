Celebrities Insist Ellen DeGeneres Treated Them with Kindness and Respect as Her Show’s Crew Revolts

Despite their initial silence, Hollywood celebrities have begun circling their wagons around Ellen DeGeneres as the talk-show queen deals with a steady stream of accusations against her popular daytime show.

Stars including Katy Perry, Kevin Hart, Diane Keaton, and Ashton Kutcher have issued statements in support of Ellen DeGeneres, saying that they were treated with respect when making guest appearances on the syndicated show. “I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow,” Perry tweeted.

Their testimony clashes with the allegations of dozens of former employees who claim that their time working on The Ellen DeGeneres Show was fraught with verbal abuse that sometimes extended well beyond the boundaries of acceptable office behavior. Some ex-staffers claim that young male employees were targeted for sexual harassment and assault, while others said they lost their jobs for taking sick leave and bereavement days.

Former Ellen DJ Tony Okungbowa is the latest ex-staffer to confirm a hostile work environment, saying on Instagram that “I did experience and feel the toxicity of the environment and I stand with my former colleagues in their quest to create a healthier and more inclusive workplace as the show moves forward.”

A former producer on the show has also called into question Ellen’s apology, saying that the host was aware of misconduct and even approved of verbal abuse at one point.

With her ratings falling and her career hanging in the balance, Ellen is now relying on her celebrity pals to speak up on her behalf.

Katy Perry emphasized Ellen’s track record fighting for equality.

1/2 I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow. I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 4, 2020

2/2 to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love & a hug, friend @TheEllenShow ♥️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 4, 2020

But Perry’s defense was mocked by actor Adam Goldberg, who pointed out that Ellen’s chummy relationship with her celebrity buddies is irrelevant to the way she treated the rank-and-file people who toiled away in her production office.

I've also had positive experiences with celebrities who may not have treated their employees well. Not sure what one thing has to do with another. — Adam Goldberg (@TheAdamGoldberg) August 4, 2020

Ashton Kutcher tweeted that Ellen and her team “have only treated me & my team w/ respect & kindness. She never pandered to celebrity which I always saw as a refreshing honesty. When things aren’t right she handles it and fixes.”

I haven’t spoken with @TheEllenShow and can only speak from my own experience. She & her team have only treated me & my team w/ respect & kindness. She never pandered to celebrity which I always saw as a refreshing honesty. When things aren’t right she handles it and fixes. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) August 5, 2020

Diane Keaton defended Ellen via Instagram: “I ALWAYS ENJOYED MY VISITS TO THE ELLEN SHOW. I’VE SEEN HOW THE AUDIENCE EXUDES HAPPINESS AND GRATITUDE. SHE GIVES BACK TO SO MANY INCLUDING ME.”

Comedian Kevin Hart wrote on Instagram: “I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she’s one of the dopest people on the fucking planet. She has treated my family and team with love and respect from day 1.”

DJ Samantha Ronson tweeted that Ellen “as ALWAYS been respectful and kind to me.”

Unpopular opinion: I’ve worked for @TheEllenShow as a dj, for her parties, for years and she has ALWAYS been respectful and kind to me. — samantha ronson (@samantharonson) August 3, 2020

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com