‘Office’ Star Rainn Wilson Hosting Docuseries with Greta Thunberg to Teach ‘Idiots’ About Climate Change

The Office star Rainn Wilson is hosting a documentary series with teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg which aims to teach “idiots” about the threat posed by climate change.

“Teenage Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg will be among Wilson’s guests as he embarks on a life-changing journey from an every day, well-intentioned but uninformed liberal to strident climate activist,” notes Deadline. “Combining his wry, self-deprecating humor with genuine interest, the series brings viewers along the journey to learn what we need to do to protect our planet.”

The six-part series, entitled An Idiot’s Guide to Climate Change, was produced by Wilson’s content studio SoulPancake and is currently available on its YouTube channel.

Watch below:

The series, which was filmed before the onset of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, features appearances from various academics and activists, including astronomer Sævar Helgi Bragason, arctic scientist Dr. David Hik, Lancaster University Professor of Sustainability Dr. Gail Whiteman, and atmospheric scientist Dr. Jennifer Francis.

“Before our current devastating pandemic, I took a trip to Greenland with some climate scientists to explore that other devastating future pandemic – climate change,” Wilson said in a press release. “I knew nothing about climate science and global warming, and I’d never seen a glacier before. The amazing, fun, and terrifying journey seen in An Idiots Guide to Climate Change really opened my eyes. It was my idiotic way of exploring this extremely non-idiotic issue.”

The 54-year-old, who is best known for playing the role of Dwight Schrute in NBC sitcom The Office, has stepped up his climate change activism over the past year. In April, Wilson appeared in a virtual climate change rally with actress Nathalie Portman. And in February he attended environmental protests alongside Joker star Joaquin Phoenix in Los Angeles.

