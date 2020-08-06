Bette Midler: ‘Trump’s Thinking of Something Nuts’ and He May Tweet ‘A D*ck Pic’

“I can’t wait.” That’s what left-wing actress-singer Bette Midler said while floating a conspiracy theory that President Donald Trump may tweet out “a dick pic” as soon as Thursday in order to distract the public from thinking about his financial records.

“After subpoenaing Donnie’s Deutsche Bank records, Manhattan’s DA is set to make a major announcement tomorrow. Which means Trump’s thinking of something nuts to throw out at that exact moment to distract,” wrote Bette Midler in a Twitter screed. “Tomorrow may be the day he tweets a dick pic! Can’t wait!”

On Wednesday, MSN published a story about the Manhattan district attorney’s office issuing a subpoena to Deutsche Bank, and that New York prosecutors are seeking President Trump’s tax records.

When Midler is not disseminating her desires to see “a dick pic” from President Trump, she is accusing the president of murder. In May, the Freak Show actress accused President Trump of killing his voter base of “older white men and women,” adding that the president doesn’t care about the fate of the elderly. In July, Midler declared, “#DonaldJTrump is a murderer. Stupid, callous uncaring; all in all the biggest catastrophe to ever befall our poor nation. I can’t stop crying.”

Last week, the Loose Women actress blamed President Trump for the death of former Republican presidential candidate and conservative firebrand Herman Cain.

“Donnie, you silly man! You said your friend Herman Cain died of the ‘China Virus,'” said Midler. “Listen, I’m no Chinacologist, but they’re not the ones who held a flop rally in Tulsa where attendees skipped masks.”

“Everyone knows it’s your fault,” added the Pretty Little Liars actress. “Maybe soon we’ll call it the Resigner Virus!”

