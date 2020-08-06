Supermodel Bella Hadid Flips Off NYPD Officers for Not Wearing Masks

Supermodel Bella Hadid gave the middle finger to New York Police Department officers for not wearing masks in public, writing in an Instagram post that “masks are for all our our safety.”

The 23-year-old runway model posted a series of photos to Instagram in which she mask-shamed NYPD officers who were gathered outside an unidentified building. In one photo, Hadid flipped the bird to five police officers while her back was turned toward them.

“Hi @nypd masks are for all of our safety, not just urs…” Hadid wrote, according to screenshots of her Instagram story post that have appeared on Twitter.

bella hadid shaming cops for not wearing masks 👼🏻 pic.twitter.com/bfBBl8QJjH — charlie ☾ (@gothfishy) August 5, 2020

In another photo, Hadid appears with her arms crossed and her back turned toward three of the officers. “Wear a mask,” she wrote in the post, adding that the officers looked “goofy.”

Bella Hadid’s social media stunt comes as anti-police sentiment in New York has skyrocketed in the wake of the Black Lives Matter riots. New York mayor Bill De Blasio’s administration has bowed to far-left activist demands to defund the police, stripping the NYPD of $1 billion in funding.

As a result, a demoralized department is seeing a surge in early retirements while dealing with record level crime spikes.

Hadid has been a vocal supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement. The supermodel told Elle magazine recently that she wants to use her fame to support social justice causes.

“I have so much responsibility to use my platform for good, especially as I get older,” Hadid told the magazine. “I want young girls and boys to know that it is okay to use your voice and demand justice for what is important to you. I want them to know it’s okay to be empathetic and gentle, but to be strong and speak your truth at the same time.”

In January 2017, Hadid was photographed at a New York City rally to protest President Trump’s proposal to temporarily halt immigration from terror-ridden countries. Gigi Hadid also faced fire for performing what critics called a “disrespectful” impression of First Lady Melania Trump during the American Music Awards. She later apologized.

