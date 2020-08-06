Former ‘Ellen’ DJ Tony Okungbowa Details ‘Toxicity’ on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’

Tony Okungbowa — also known as DJ Tony on The Ellen DeGeneres Show — echoed his former colleagues in an Instagram post, in which he detailed the “toxicity” that comes with working under Ellen DeGeneres.

“Hey Guys. I hope you are all keeping safe out there during these trying times. I have been getting calls asking me about the Ellen Degeneres Show and I would like to address the time I spent there,” wrote Okungbowa in an Instagram post.

“I was on air talent from 2003-2006 and from 2007 -2013,” he continued. “While I am grateful for the opportunity it afforded me, I did experience and feel the toxicity of the environment and I stand with my former colleagues in their quest to create a healthier and more inclusive workplace as the show moves forward.”

The Ellen DeGeneres Show recently became subject to an internal investigation by corporate parent WarnerMedia following accusations that executives allowed a hostile work environment to fester for years. Employees spoke publicly, detailing DeGeneres’ rudeness toward show staff, and claimed that she had enabled a workplace culture that allowed for her higher-level employees to engage in rampant sexual misconduct for years.

Last week, DeGeneres apologized to her staff following the allegations of sexual harassment and a toxic work environment on the show. Following the talk show host’s apology, however, two Hollywood celebrities — Brad Garrett and Lea Thompson — called DeGeneres out on her apology, claiming that it is “common knowledge” that she mistreated employees.

Not all celebrities, however, seem to concur. Despite their initial silence, a few celebrities have come out to defend the talk show host. While her staff revolts, celebrities, such as Katy Perry, Kevin Hart, Diane Keaton, and Ashton Kutcher, have all recently proclaimed that DeGeneres treated them with kindness and respect. Ratings for the show, meanwhile, have plummeted to a new low.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler at @alana, and on Instagram.