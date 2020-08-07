Justin Bieber Baptism Photos with Wife Go Viral: ‘Confessing Our Love and Trust in Jesus’

Pop superstar Justin Bieber took to Instagram on Thursday to share with his 143 million followers a photo of him and his wife Hailey Bieber being baptized. The image of the pair “confessing our love and trust in Jesus” went viral online.
“The moment [Hailey Bieber] my wife and I got baptized together! This was one of most special moments of my life,” wrote Justin Bieber in an Instagram caption. “Confessing our love and trust in Jesus publicly with our friends and family.”
Last month, the Grammy-winner sent a message of thanks to Jesus Christ for making him “loved, chosen, and forgiven,” despite his years of indiscretions, and urged his millions of followers and fans to join him in embracing Christianity.
In another Instagram post, the “Love Yourself” singer shared a selfie of himself while urging fans to turn to Jesus during hard times.
“Thank you Jesus for my life,” Bieber wrote. “Thank you for your forgiveness! Thank you for showing me I am enough! Thank you that I no longer have to carry shame but can walk with my chest up and head held high knowing I am loved, chosen, and forgiven!”
View this post on Instagram
Thank you Jesus for my life. Thank you for your forgiveness! Thank you for showing me I am enough! Thank you that I no longer have to carry shame but can walk with my chest up and head held high knowing I am loved, chosen, and forgiven! If you struggle with your past give it to Jesus! He isn’t burdened by it! He loves you and is honored to know all of little details good and bad in your life! He isn’t angry with you, he wants the best for you!
“If you struggle with your past give it to Jesus!” added Bieber. “He isn’t burdened by it! He loves you and is honored to know all of little details good and bad in your life! He isn’t angry with you, he wants the best for you!
View this post on Instagram
Jesus is the answer to our shame, guilt, condemnation, jealousy, bitterness, unforgiveness, selfishness the list goes on.. Jesus came to bring healing! I don’t know what idea of Jesus you have but Jesus came to save us. He came to sacrifice himself on the cross so that you and I could have a way out. Jesus took the punishment of our wrongs so that we can walk with God with no insecurities or shame. So we can walk in the FULLNESS OF ALL THAT GOD HAS FOR US!! God has a full extraordinary life for you. Do you trust God enough to let go of some things? (greed, bitterness, unforgiveness etc) give it to God he welcomes us with open arms and he isn’t surprised by our mess. My hope is in a person and his name is Jesus
In May, Bieber disclosed that he wishes that he waited until marriage to have sex. In a Facebook live video, the Canadian crooner expressed his regret, saying that if he could go back in time, he would have waited until marriage.
“I would’ve probably saved myself for marriage, said Bieber, responding to a fan who asked: “Would you ever change anything if you could go back in time?”
You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler at @alana, and on Instagram.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.