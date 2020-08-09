Kylie Jenner Accused of Being ‘Culture Stealing Colonizer’ After Appearing in Cardi B Rap Video

Model and fashion mogul Kylie Jenner has been accused of being a ‘culture stealing colonizer’ for making a cameo appearance in a leopard print outfit for Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s new “WAP” music video.

Fans of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are outraged after seeing Kylie Jenner appear in the music video walking down a hallway wearing a leopard print leotard, and are now petitioning for the star to be removed from the music video. “The video was perfect until we saw K and I wanted to throw my phone,” read the petition, which has garnered over 59,100 signatures at the time of publication. The 22-year-old fashion mogul makes her cameo appearance at the 1.40-minute mark.

Watch the music video below. Viewer discretion is advised:

“I was happily enjoying my daily cup of brown women until that culture stealing colonizer shows up and made me spill,” read the top liked comment on the petition.

“She is a culture vulture who doesn’t remember how her own complexion looks! Down with the culture vultures!!!” read the second most liked comment.

Fans also took to Twitter to express their dismay with seeing Jenner appear in the video.

“they really stopped the music so kylie jenners wack ass could walk down the hallway,” one fan declared.

they really stopped the music so kylie jenners wack ass could walk down the hallway pic.twitter.com/EyrkycUcQZ — || KING YERIM 애상 (@zhangvelvets) August 7, 2020

“Me when i seen Kylie Jenner in the Wap video.” said another, along side an image, which read, “Ho, why is you here?”

Me when i seen Kylie Jenner in the Wap video pic.twitter.com/KtYyTFmK3a — ✿ (@ErubKhwareh) August 7, 2020

“Out here walking down the hallways looking for something cultural to highjack,” tweeted a third.

Out here walking down the hallways looking for something cultural to highjack. #WAPMusicVideo #KylieJenner pic.twitter.com/IECksghjqA — Nat 🌺🔥 (@bilseiw) August 7, 2020

Jenner has been accused of cultural appropriation before. Last month, critics accused Jenner of “refusing” to support a black-owned business because she didn’t tag the designer of the dress she was wearing in one of her Instagram posts.

One fan even went as far as to edit Jenner out of the WAP music video.

“I EDITED KYLIE OUT AND ADDED THE EXPLICIT VERSION WE DESERVE #WAP” the fan tweeted.

I EDITED KYLIE OUT AND ADDED THE EXPLICIT VERSION WE DESERVE #WAP pic.twitter.com/WO1dFUes1a — only built 4 cuban tweets 🏁🐍 (@_TheLoveBelow_) August 7, 2020

While Cardi B did not specifically address Jenner’s cameo, she appeared to respond to the criticism by taking to Twitter on Friday to proclaim that it was important to her to include women of different races and backgrounds in the music video.

“I wanna say thank you to every woman that was apart of my video!” tweeted Cardi B. “The fact that you made time in your schedules means alot to me! It was so important to me to include different women, that are different races and come from different backgrounds but are so powerful and influential.”

I wanna say thank you to every woman that was apart of my video! The fact that you made time in your schedules means alot to me! It was so important to me to include different women,that are different races and come from different backgrounds but are so powerful and influential. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 7, 2020

