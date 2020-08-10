Antonio Banderas Turns 60 and Reveals Coronavirus Diagnosis in Birthday Message

Hollywood actor Antonio Banderas is celebrating his 60th birthday with a message of “hope,” as he reveals that he is recovering from a positive diagnosis of the coronavirus.

The Mask Of Zoro star revealed his diagnosis in a tweet written in Spanish, saying that he is not suffering from severe symptoms and is only feeling a little more tired than normal. “Greetings to all — I want to make public that, today, August 10, I see myself forced to celebrate my 60th birthday under quarantine, having tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, caused by the coronavirus,” wrote Banderas. “I would like to add that I am relatively fine, just a bit more tired than usual.”

Quiero contaros lo siguiente… pic.twitter.com/u579iBVLM0 — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) August 10, 2020

Banderas added that he is confident he will recover soon, and that he will be reading, writing, and resting in isolation until he is at the point where he can no longer pass the Wuhan virus onto others. “[I’m] confident in recovering as soon as possible following medical advice that I hope will help me overcome the infection process that I am suffering and that so many people around the planet are being affected by.”

“I will take advantage of isolation to read, write, rest, and continue to make plans to begin giving meaning to me newly-debuted 60 years, to which I arrive full of [eagerness? enthusiasm?] and hope,” the Spy Kids star added.

Fellow Spanish actors commented on Banderas’ tweet to wish him well.

“Come on, Antonio! I send you a hug with belcro,” wrote Spanish comedian Dani Rovira. “Let yourself be taken care of these days, we turn the page and move on.”

¡Vamos, Antonio! Te mando abrazo con belcro. Déjate cuidar estos días, pasamos página y seguimos para adelante. ❤️💪🏻 — Dani Rovira (@DANIROVIRA) August 10, 2020

“Dear Antonio, good cheer, good luck and, in any case, even if the circumstances are not the best to celebrate anything, I hope you have the best possible birthday,” said Spanish actor Santi Rodriguez. “A big hug as big as you.”

Gracias Santi — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) August 10, 2020

“Let it be nothing and get well soon! Hugs,” wrote Spanish actor Carlos Bardem.

Muchas gracias Carlos. Abrazos — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) August 10, 2020

“Thank you very much Carlos,” Banderas replied. “Hugs.”

