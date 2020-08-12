Celebrites Can’t Stop Celebrating Kamala Harris: ‘Yes We Kam!’

Elite Hollywood celebrities can’t get enough of Kamala Harris. In an avalanche of gushing social media posts, it was their turn to act like star-struck fans, heaping praise on Joe Biden’s newly anointed pick for vice president. “Yes we Kam!” actress Kerry Washington declared of the far-left U.S. Senator from California.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) has long been a darling of the Hollywood elite since her days as California’s attorney general. Celebrities eagerly lined up to support her presidential campaign, which ultimately flamed out despite reams of glowing mainstream media coverage that declared her to be the “candidate to beat.”

Even in her home state, with enthusiastic Hollywood support, she only managed to finish at 7 percent in California last year.

Her abysmal popularity isn’t stopping Hollywood stars from once again performing the heavy lifting in her service. Actor Chadwick Bosemen tweeted a photo of himself embracing the vice presidential candidate. His Black Panther co-star Lupita Nyong’o did the same.

Kerry Washington enthused: “Yes We Kam!”

Cher prematurely called Harris “Madame Vice President,” adding that she is “beyond excited.”

Charlize Theron encouraged Biden/Harris supporters to register to vote in November.

Oscar-winner Halle Berry celebrated Harris’s bi-racial identity. “History has been made!” the X-Men star tweeted.

Pop star Pink, who recently told Trump supporters that their vision for the country doesn’t represent the true America, said that her family was crying “real actual tears of joy.”

Actor Mark Ruffalo, who was a fervent Bernie Sanders supporter, tweeted: “This works too! Let’s get this party started!”

Actress Patricia Arquette took a passing swipe at U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr.

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis called Harris a “strong” and “bold” choice for vice president.

Comedian D.L. Hughley declared that Harris was a “progressive pioneer” when she served as San Francisco’s district attorney.

British-born actress Minnie Driver could barely control her excitement.

Comedian Wanda Sykes tweeted the hashtag #nowletsgowinthisthing.

Actor Tony Goldwyn offered his congratulations to Harris. “Now let’s get this DONE!!!” he tweeted.

Comedian and full-time Trump hater Kathy Griffin tweeted, “IT’S ABOUT F**KING TIME.”

