Celebrites Can’t Stop Celebrating Kamala Harris: ‘Yes We Kam!’

Elite Hollywood celebrities can’t get enough of Kamala Harris. In an avalanche of gushing social media posts, it was their turn to act like star-struck fans, heaping praise on Joe Biden’s newly anointed pick for vice president. “Yes we Kam!” actress Kerry Washington declared of the far-left U.S. Senator from California.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) has long been a darling of the Hollywood elite since her days as California’s attorney general. Celebrities eagerly lined up to support her presidential campaign, which ultimately flamed out despite reams of glowing mainstream media coverage that declared her to be the “candidate to beat.”

Even in her home state, with enthusiastic Hollywood support, she only managed to finish at 7 percent in California last year.

Her abysmal popularity isn’t stopping Hollywood stars from once again performing the heavy lifting in her service. Actor Chadwick Bosemen tweeted a photo of himself embracing the vice presidential candidate. His Black Panther co-star Lupita Nyong’o did the same.

Kerry Washington enthused: “Yes We Kam!”

Yes We Kam! — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) August 11, 2020

Cher prematurely called Harris “Madame Vice President,” adding that she is “beyond excited.”

CONGRATULATIONS MADAME VICE PRESIDENT🎉 IM BEYOND EXCITED🎂 pic.twitter.com/hZfdULsJG5 — Cher (@cher) August 12, 2020

Charlize Theron encouraged Biden/Harris supporters to register to vote in November.

Let's go @KamalaHarris!!! We've got our ticket, now it's up to us to VOTE. Are you registered?! #BidenHarris2020 https://t.co/15BVBtSXfJ — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) August 11, 2020

Oscar-winner Halle Berry celebrated Harris’s bi-racial identity. “History has been made!” the X-Men star tweeted.

History has been made! Congratulations to @KamalaHarris, daughter to Jamaican & Indian parents, and the first woman of color on a major party's presidential ticket!! #KamalaHarrisForVP pic.twitter.com/6R9t13abyY — Halle Berry (@halleberry) August 12, 2020

Pop star Pink, who recently told Trump supporters that their vision for the country doesn’t represent the true America, said that her family was crying “real actual tears of joy.”

Real actual tears of joy over here in the Hart household https://t.co/FuwDcuWOte — P!nk (@Pink) August 11, 2020

Actor Mark Ruffalo, who was a fervent Bernie Sanders supporter, tweeted: “This works too! Let’s get this party started!”

Actress Patricia Arquette took a passing swipe at U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr.

I am guessing Bill Barr is having a bad day with this news of Kamala Harris. If ever we needed someone with the skill set of a prosecutor it’s now. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) August 11, 2020

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis called Harris a “strong” and “bold” choice for vice president.

So many people writing and feeling galvanized with the choice of @KamalaHarris to join @JoeBiden A BOLD CHOICE. A STRONG CHOICE. THE RIGHT CHOICE! — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) August 11, 2020

Comedian D.L. Hughley declared that Harris was a “progressive pioneer” when she served as San Francisco’s district attorney.

Kamala Harris was a progressive pioneer as San Francisco district attorney https://t.co/92t2qd0QQ5 — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) August 12, 2020

British-born actress Minnie Driver could barely control her excitement.

#KamalaHarris KAMALA HARRIS KAMALA HARRIS KAMALA HARRIS SAY HER NAME!!!!! 🖤 — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) August 11, 2020

Comedian Wanda Sykes tweeted the hashtag #nowletsgowinthisthing.

Actor Tony Goldwyn offered his congratulations to Harris. “Now let’s get this DONE!!!” he tweeted.

Comedian and full-time Trump hater Kathy Griffin tweeted, “IT’S ABOUT F**KING TIME.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com