Rose McGowan Calls Out Kamala Harris Over Harvey Weinstein: ‘How Many Predators Bankroll You?’

While Hollywood stars drool over Kamala Harris, actress Rose McGowan has shown up to deliver a sobering reality check. The actress and #MeToo activist is calling out the newly minted vice presidential candidate for accepting donations from Harvey Weinstein when she was attorney general of California.

“Did you return the money Weinstein gave you?” McGowan tweeted Wednesday. “How many predators bankroll you?”

Did you return the money Weinstein gave you? @SenKamalaHarris How many predators bankroll you? https://t.co/vQmcCllRDB — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) August 12, 2020

Kamala Harris accepted $2,500 from Harvey Weinstein for her re-election campaign for California attorney general in 2014. Three years later, she received another $2,500 donation from Weinstein for her bid for the U.S. Senate.

Weinstein was one of Hollywood’s most active political donors, coralling big-ticket celebrity donations for Democratic candidates, including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. The former Miramax boss is now serving a 23-year jail sentence in New York after being convicted of rape and sexual assault.

McGowan has alleged in her memoirs that Weinstein raped her at the Sundance Film Festival in 1997. She has said that Hollywood ignored her claims about Weinstein for years, allowing the producer to continue to prey on young women. Dozens have women have accused Weinstein of sexual assault and harassment.

Shortly after the Weinstein scandal broke in 2017, Harris’s spokesman said the senator planned to donate the Weinstein contributions to the California-based Equal Rights Advocates, a women’s rights group.

Rose McGowan has emerged as one of Joe Biden’s biggest Hollywood critics after Tara Reade accused the senator of sexually assaulting her three decades ago when she worked as a Congressional staffer.

TARA READE IS TELLING THE TRUTH https://t.co/TEBxzLQ2dU — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) April 24, 2020

Last year, Kamala Harris stated that she believes the women who have accused Joe Biden of inappropriate behavior, including unwanted touching and kissing. “I believe them, and I respect them being able to tell their story and having the courage to do it,” Harris said.

