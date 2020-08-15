Cher: ‘I Hope the Ground Opens’ Under Trump at Gettysburg ‘And We Never See Him Again’

Cher took to Twitter on Saturday and appeared to fantasize about the death of President Donald Trump. The conspiracy theory-flinging left-wing pop star said she hopes the ground “opens” while President Trump is at Gettysburg, and that “we never see him again.”

“IF 4 TIME DRAFT DODGER HAS THE MENDACITY 2 STEP A TOE ON GETTYSBURG,NATIONAL CEMETERY, TRYS 2 MAKE SPEACH, COMPARES HIMSELF 2 LINCOLN, HOPE GROUND OPENS, & WE NEVER SEE HIS UGLY FACE AGAIN,” wrote Cher. “trump says ‘I’M WAR TIME PRESIDENT’. HARRIET COULD KICK HIS ASS & LED BLK SOLDIERS IN UNION ARMY.”

On Monday, President Trump suggested that he may accept the Republican nomination at Gettysburg in Pennsylvania.

Last week, Cher claimed that President Trump is responsible for the “torture and killing” of 160,000 Americans. A month earlier, the radical singer said the president “kills Americans without a thought.”

“Believe There’s Chance trump’ll Come Up With +Benefits He Promised Ppl,” Cher declared. “(He’s Trying 2 Save MAMMOTH ASS). He Sold His Soul 2 ☠️ & PUTIN 4 First Term. BUT After Torture & Killing 160 Thousand’s WITH NO , WE KNOW HE’S SCUM & DOES’T CARE. WITH HE CAN LIE HIMSELF IN 2 BEING HERO.”

Earlier this year, the Biden backing crooner bizarrely blamed Iowa Caucus disaster — which involved a series of mishaps that left Iowa’s Democrat Party in a state of chaos — on President Trump and “his flying monkeys.”

“I BELIEVE IT WAS trump AND HIS FLYING MONKEYS WHO DESTROYED’IOWA,'” tweeted Cher before issuing a stark warning: “NOT KIDDING. TRUMP IS ABOUT TO SHOW U ‘EVIL’ WE NEVER KNEW EXISTED.”

