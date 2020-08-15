Watch: Lena Dunham ‘Celebrate the Normalization of Female Desire’

Actress, left-wing activist, and former Hillary Clinton campaign surrogate Lena Dunham celebrated “the normalization of female desire” on Friday by posting a video of herself dancing to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s viral song “WAP.”

“You cannot listen to #WAP and not just want to shake it/celebrate the normalization of female desire!!” tweeted Dunham on Friday, along with a 15-second video clip of herself dancing to the song. “Go off [Cardi B] and [Megan Thee Stallion]!! #QuarantineBop in my Sex suit by my beloved #ChristopherKane.”

Watch below.

You cannot listen to #WAP and not just want to shake it/celebrate the normalization of female desire!! Go off @iamcardib and @theestallion!! #QuarantineBop in my Sex suit by my beloved #ChristopherKane pic.twitter.com/CRYEH4pakx — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) August 14, 2020

Earlier this month, Dunham shamed people for their “carelessness with which so many in the United States are treating social distancing, jogging without masks.” The Girls star revealed that she had been infected with the coronavirus in March and had a “crushing” three-week experience with the virus. One type of shaming Dunham doesn’t appear to believe in, however, is fat-shaming. Dunham publicly “broke up” with her scale last year after celebrating the fact that she had reached her highest weight.

Meanwhile, WAP — which stands for “wet-ass pussy” — faced scrutiny for its lyrics, which some considered degrading toward women. In the song, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion rap about sex using explicit language while the words “there’s some whores in this house” is heard repeated in the background as ambient noise.

“I said certified freak, seven days a week, wet-ass pussy, make that pullout game weak,” raps Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion at the beginning of the song. “Put this pussy right in your face,” they continue. “Swipe your nose like a credit card. Hop on top, I wanna ride. I do a kegel while it’s inside. Spit in my mouth, look in my eyes. This pussy is wet, come take a dive. Tie me up like I’m surprised. Let’s roleplay, I’ll wear a disguise.” “I want you to park that big Mack truck right in this little garage,” they add. “Make it cream, make me scream. Out in public, make a scene. I don’t cook, I don’t clean. But let me tell you how I got this ring.”

Last week, the song’s music video faced criticism by fans over a cameo appearance by model and fashion mogul Kylie Jenner, who was accused of being a “culture stealing colonizer” for wearing a leopard print outfit in the video.

