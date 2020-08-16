Hollywood Celebrities Use Robert Trump’s Death to Attack the President: The ‘Wrong Trump’ Died

Hollywood celebrities are joining in the left’s tasteless mockery of President Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert, using his death to attack the president himself and crack jokes about the family, claiming that the “wrong Trump” died and that his death might actually be a “hoax.”

President Trump announced the death of Robert Trump on Saturday, calling his younger brother “his best friend.” “He will be greatly missed but we will meet again,” the president said in a statement. “His memory will live on in my heart forever.”

Stars including Jeffrey Wright, Michael Rapaport, Billy Baldwin, and Adam Goldberg decided it was a good time to make snarky remarks and score political points on the president.

Dell Technologies pitchman and James Bond movie star Jeffrey Wright implied that President Trump doesn’t care about his late brother because the president was seen on a golf course recently.

If you sit in the most powerful office in the country and 170,000 dead Americans don't light the fire of concern inside you, what's one dead brother gon' do? https://t.co/m7aCrbspZI — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) August 16, 2020

Borat director Larry Charles also questioned whether the president actually cares about his brother.

If you believe as Mary Trump and I do, that he’s a sociopath then he either sees his brother’s death as an inconvenience or a chance to get sympathy. And would he admit it if it was Covid or would he use it to his advantage? And do you believe he even wrote his own statement? https://t.co/X2eoZNsT4R — Larry Charles (@larrycharlesism) August 16, 2020

Saving Private Ryan and Taken actor Adam Goldberg tweeted, “Wrong trump,” joking that he “waited ten minutes” before making the tasteless remark.

Wrong trump. (I waited ten minutes.) — Adam Goldberg (@TheAdamGoldberg) August 16, 2020

Actor Michael Rapaport joked that Robert Trump “died of Shame, apparently it’s rare but runs in the Trump family.” The Beautiful Girls star also made snide comments about reported discrepancies in Robert Trump’s age.

They just announced that #RobertTrump has died of Shame, apparently it’s rare but runs in the Trump Family — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) August 16, 2020

71/72…. WTF?

Who knows if this guy was even born in the United States.#RobertTrump pic.twitter.com/ZuD3RNkDPc — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) August 16, 2020

Community star Yvette Nicole Brown questioned whether Robert Trump’s death is a “hoax.”

What did he die of? Was it a hoax? Anybody know? I’m trying to see something. And of course I’m sending all the #ThoughtsAndPrayers guys. I’m not a monster. https://t.co/gqEJpdObgS — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) August 16, 2020

Oz and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes actor Kirk Acevedo questioned whether President Trump cares about Americans since he was recently seen on a golf course.

Donald Trump was golfing

the same day he knew his

younger brother Robert Trump

was gonna die.

You think he cares about

Americans dying?#VoteLikeYourLifeDependsOnIt

BECAUSE IT DOES!#SundayThoughts #KidVicious👊🏽 — kirk acevedo (@kirkacevedo) August 16, 2020

Billy Baldwin spread the conspiracy theory that Robert Trump died of the coronavirus.

Did Robert Trump die from Coronavirus? — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) August 16, 2020

Comedian and actor John Fugelsang also used Robert Trump’s death to mock President Trump.

Yes would have preferred “Brother of Wonderful Man Ted Cruz Blindly Worships, who Called Ted Cruz’ Wife Ugly & Said Ted’s Dad Helped Kill JFK, Dies at 71; Ted Vows Greater Loyalty Once Master Returns From Golfing.” https://t.co/jcj5dPvrzA — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) August 16, 2020

