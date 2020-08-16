Hollywood Celebrities Use Robert Trump’s Death to Attack the President: The ‘Wrong Trump’ Died

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/Jemal Countess/Getty Images
David Ng

Hollywood celebrities are joining in the left’s tasteless mockery of President Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert, using his death to attack the president himself and crack jokes about the family, claiming that the “wrong Trump” died and that his death might actually be a “hoax.”

President Trump announced the death of Robert Trump on Saturday, calling his younger brother “his best friend.” “He will be greatly missed but we will meet again,” the president said in a statement. “His memory will live on in my heart forever.”

Stars including Jeffrey Wright, Michael Rapaport, Billy Baldwin, and Adam Goldberg decided it was a good time to make snarky remarks and score political points on the president.

Dell Technologies pitchman and James Bond movie star Jeffrey Wright implied that President Trump doesn’t care about his late brother because the president was seen on a golf course recently.

Borat director Larry Charles also questioned whether the president actually cares about his brother.

Saving Private Ryan and Taken actor Adam Goldberg tweeted, “Wrong trump,” joking that he “waited ten minutes” before making the tasteless remark.

Actor Michael Rapaport joked that Robert Trump “died of Shame, apparently it’s rare but runs in the Trump family.” The Beautiful Girls star also made snide comments about reported discrepancies in Robert Trump’s age.

Community star Yvette Nicole Brown questioned whether Robert Trump’s death is a “hoax.”

Oz and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes actor Kirk Acevedo questioned whether President Trump cares about Americans since he was recently seen on a golf course.

Billy Baldwin spread the conspiracy theory that Robert Trump died of the coronavirus.

Comedian and actor John Fugelsang also used Robert Trump’s death to mock President Trump.

