Hard Hitting Interview: Cardi B Gets Joe Biden to Back Tax Hike to Pay for Free Health Insurance, College Tuition

Joe Biden has thrown his support behind free health insurance and college, saying in an Elle magazine interview with rap star Cardi B that “there’s no reason why we can’t have all of that.” And who will foot the bill? Taxpayers, of course, with the presidential candidate saying that “no corporation should pay less than 15 percent tax.”

Biden made his remarks in response to Cardi B’s wish list for what she wants from the winner of November’s presidential election. “I have a whole list of things that I want our next president to do for us,” the 27-year-old, anti-Trump rapper said. “What I want is free Medicare. It’s important to have free [healthcare] because look what is happening right now. Of course, I think we need free college.”

The Biden-Cardi B interview didn’t feature a single question about China and the threat that the Chinese Communist dictatorship poses to global security and individual freedoms around the world. They also skipped the subject of Biden’s mental acuity.

Cardi B added that she also wants “laws that are fair to Black citizens and that are fair for cops, too.”

Joe Biden, 77, replied: “There’s no reason why we can’t have all of that. Presidents have to take responsibility.” Biden added that “the way we can pay for all of this is doing practical things, like making sure that everybody has to pay their fair share. [For example] no corporation should pay less than 15 percent tax.”

Biden added that if he wins in November, “anybody with a family [that makes] less than 125 grand, you’re going to get free education. And everybody gets free community college.”

Biden praised the millennial generation in the Elle interview, saying that Cardi B’s generation is making important strides “You’re the smartest, the best educated, the least prejudiced, and the most engaged generation in history. And you’re going to change things.”

Biden noted that 18-24 year olds didn’t vote in 2016 at the same rate as other generations. If they had, “we wouldn’t have [Trump]. We’d have Hillary Clinton.”

Biden is embracing Cardi as his latest celebrity surrogate after she told New York police “fuck you” and said Minnesota rioters had “no choice” but to loot and steal after George Floyd’s death.

Cardi B recently made waves for her sexually explicit new single WAP, with fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion. While fans have praised the song and music video as “sex positive,” others have described it as raunchy and quasi-pornographic.

Cardi B recently posted to Instagram a vulgar video in which she talks about vaginal dryness, saying that the problem comes from young women “fucking these dirty-ass niggas.”

***Language warning. Explicit content below.***

The New York rapper, who passionately backed Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) primary race, made history, according to Rolling Stone, by performing at the AVN awards, which celebrates achievement in porn.

