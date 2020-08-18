Watch: Kanye West Films Group Prayer Led by Chick-fil-A Bosses Dan and Bubba Cathy

Rap superstar and fashion mogul Kanye West, accompanied by TV star Steve Harvey, captured Dan and Donald “Bubba” Cathy — owners of Chick-fil-A — offering a prayer an Atlanta restaurant, posting a video of the moving moment to his 30 million-plus Twitter followers on Tuesday afternoon.

West, who has a song, “Closed on Sunday,” devoted to Chick-fil-A on his album Jesus is King, posted the video featuring the brothers reciting what appeared to be a hymn. “Praise Father, Son, and Holy Ghost, Amen,” they sang in unison prior to eating.

Watch below:

Dan and Bubba Cathy giving grace at Chick Fil A🕊 pic.twitter.com/TigBlw5yrq — ye (@kanyewest) August 18, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, the Grammy-winning artist revealed he was accompanied by a famous face, Steve Harvey, who has faced tremendous backlash in the past for agreeing to meet and work with Trump’s administration.

Me and Steve Harvey was hungry pic.twitter.com/0DtEdcPh8V — ye (@kanyewest) August 18, 2020

Notably, Harvey is a devout Christian who, like West, has refused to kowtow to the progressive left, working with the Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson at the start of Trump’s presidency and praising the Trump administration in 2017 for keeping its promise.

“As for as doing what he promised me he would do, he is doing it,” Harvey told TMZ at the time. “I’m working with HUD. I’m going to get some housing for underprivileged people. We’re going to set up some centers around the country. I’ve met with HUD. It’s going really well. God willing, it will work out.”

“He’s keeping his word to what he said he would do,” Harvey added.

Meanwhile, West is continuing in his quest for the presidency, officially qualifying for the ballot in the state of Utah. West has infused his Christian faith into his campaign, unveiling his “Creating a Culture of Life” platform last week, which “includes ten planks, each of which is accompanied by a verse from the Bible,” as Breitbart News reported.

On Monday, West took to Twitter to float “JESUS TOK” — an answer to what he described as disturbing content on the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok:

A VISION JUST CAME TO ME… JESUS TOK I WAS WATCHING TIK TOK WITH MY DAUGHTER AND AS A CHRISTIAN FATHER I WAS DISTURBED BY A LOT OF THE CONTENT BUT I COMPLETELY LOVED THE TECHNOLOGY — ye (@kanyewest) August 17, 2020